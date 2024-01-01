2,000 Norwegian kroner to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert NOK to MRU at the real exchange rate

2,000 nok
7,246.18 mru

kr1.000 NOK = UM3.623 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.73853.7704
Low3.58893.5889
Average3.65253.6886
Change-3.09%-1.37%
View full history

1 NOK to MRU stats

The performance of NOK to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.7385 and a 30 day low of 3.5889. This means the 30 day average was 3.6525. The change for NOK to MRU was -3.09.

The performance of NOK to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.7704 and a 90 day low of 3.5889. This means the 90 day average was 3.6886. The change for NOK to MRU was -1.37.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 NOK3.62309 MRU
5 NOK18.11545 MRU
10 NOK36.23090 MRU
20 NOK72.46180 MRU
50 NOK181.15450 MRU
100 NOK362.30900 MRU
250 NOK905.77250 MRU
500 NOK1,811.54500 MRU
1000 NOK3,623.09000 MRU
2000 NOK7,246.18000 MRU
5000 NOK18,115.45000 MRU
10000 NOK36,230.90000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Norwegian Krone
1 MRU0.27601 NOK
5 MRU1.38004 NOK
10 MRU2.76007 NOK
20 MRU5.52014 NOK
50 MRU13.80035 NOK
100 MRU27.60070 NOK
250 MRU69.00175 NOK
500 MRU138.00350 NOK
1000 MRU276.00700 NOK
2000 MRU552.01400 NOK
5000 MRU1,380.03500 NOK
10000 MRU2,760.07000 NOK