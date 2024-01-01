Mauritanian ouguiyas to Hungarian forints today
Convert MRU to HUF at the real exchange rate
MRU to HUF conversion chart
1 MRU = 9.76166 HUF
0
|1 MRU to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|9.7617
|9.7617
|Low
|9.3461
|8.8603
|Average
|9.5359
|9.2183
|Change
|4.45%
|10.17%
1 MRU to HUF stats
The performance of MRU to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.7617 and a 30 day low of 9.3461. This means the 30 day average was 9.5359. The change for MRU to HUF was 4.45.
The performance of MRU to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.7617 and a 90 day low of 8.8603. This means the 90 day average was 9.2183. The change for MRU to HUF was 10.17.
|Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Hungarian Forint
|1 MRU
|9.76166 HUF
|5 MRU
|48.80830 HUF
|10 MRU
|97.61660 HUF
|20 MRU
|195.23320 HUF
|50 MRU
|488.08300 HUF
|100 MRU
|976.16600 HUF
|250 MRU
|2,440.41500 HUF
|500 MRU
|4,880.83000 HUF
|1000 MRU
|9,761.66000 HUF
|2000 MRU
|19,523.32000 HUF
|5000 MRU
|48,808.30000 HUF
|10000 MRU
|97,616.60000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Mauritanian Ouguiya
|2000 HUF
|204.88400 MRU
|5000 HUF
|512.21000 MRU
|10000 HUF
|1,024.42000 MRU
|15000 HUF
|1,536.63000 MRU
|20000 HUF
|2,048.84000 MRU
|30000 HUF
|3,073.26000 MRU
|40000 HUF
|4,097.68000 MRU
|50000 HUF
|5,122.10000 MRU
|60000 HUF
|6,146.52000 MRU
|100000 HUF
|10,244.20000 MRU
|150000 HUF
|15,366.30000 MRU
|200000 HUF
|20,488.40000 MRU