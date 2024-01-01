Mauritanian ouguiyas to Hungarian forints today

Convert MRU to HUF at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = Ft9.762 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:56
Track the exchange rate

MRU to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HUF
1 MRU to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.76179.7617
Low9.34618.8603
Average9.53599.2183
Change4.45%10.17%
1 MRU to HUF stats

The performance of MRU to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.7617 and a 30 day low of 9.3461. This means the 30 day average was 9.5359. The change for MRU to HUF was 4.45.

The performance of MRU to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.7617 and a 90 day low of 8.8603. This means the 90 day average was 9.2183. The change for MRU to HUF was 10.17.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Hungarian Forint
1 MRU9.76166 HUF
5 MRU48.80830 HUF
10 MRU97.61660 HUF
20 MRU195.23320 HUF
50 MRU488.08300 HUF
100 MRU976.16600 HUF
250 MRU2,440.41500 HUF
500 MRU4,880.83000 HUF
1000 MRU9,761.66000 HUF
2000 MRU19,523.32000 HUF
5000 MRU48,808.30000 HUF
10000 MRU97,616.60000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Mauritanian Ouguiya
2000 HUF204.88400 MRU
5000 HUF512.21000 MRU
10000 HUF1,024.42000 MRU
15000 HUF1,536.63000 MRU
20000 HUF2,048.84000 MRU
30000 HUF3,073.26000 MRU
40000 HUF4,097.68000 MRU
50000 HUF5,122.10000 MRU
60000 HUF6,146.52000 MRU
100000 HUF10,244.20000 MRU
150000 HUF15,366.30000 MRU
200000 HUF20,488.40000 MRU