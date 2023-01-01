5000 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Hungarian forints

Convert MRU to HUF at the real exchange rate

5,000 mru
48,488 huf

1.00000 MRU = 9.69763 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:45 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MRU to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 HUF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.04787.14911.435281.659530.964218.8743
1GBP1.1536711.20795100.5461.655921.914651.1123721.7757
1USD0.95510.827849183.2371.370851.585040.920918.027
1INR0.01147460.009945680.012013910.01646920.01904250.01106360.216574

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Hungarian Forint
1 MRU9.69763 HUF
5 MRU48.48815 HUF
10 MRU96.97630 HUF
20 MRU193.95260 HUF
50 MRU484.88150 HUF
100 MRU969.76300 HUF
250 MRU2424.40750 HUF
500 MRU4848.81500 HUF
1000 MRU9697.63000 HUF
2000 MRU19395.26000 HUF
5000 MRU48488.15000 HUF
10000 MRU96976.30000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Mauritanian Ouguiya
2000 HUF206.23600 MRU
5000 HUF515.59000 MRU
10000 HUF1031.18000 MRU
15000 HUF1546.77000 MRU
20000 HUF2062.36000 MRU
30000 HUF3093.54000 MRU
40000 HUF4124.72000 MRU
50000 HUF5155.90000 MRU
60000 HUF6187.08000 MRU
100000 HUF10311.80000 MRU
150000 HUF15467.70000 MRU
200000 HUF20623.60000 MRU