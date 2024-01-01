50,000 Hungarian forints to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert HUF to MRU at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = UM0.1022 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:04
HUF to MRU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MRU
1 HUF to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10700.1129
Low0.10220.1022
Average0.10500.1087
Change-4.16%-8.64%
1 HUF to MRU stats

The performance of HUF to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1070 and a 30 day low of 0.1022. This means the 30 day average was 0.1050. The change for HUF to MRU was -4.16.

The performance of HUF to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1129 and a 90 day low of 0.1022. This means the 90 day average was 0.1087. The change for HUF to MRU was -8.64.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.950.791.4011.34518.11584.3861.541
1 EUR1.05210.8321.4741.41519.0688.7871.621
1 GBP1.2651.20211.7721.70122.917106.7531.949
1 CAD0.7140.6790.56410.9612.93460.2521.1

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Mauritanian Ouguiya
2000 HUF204.34600 MRU
5000 HUF510.86500 MRU
10000 HUF1,021.73000 MRU
15000 HUF1,532.59500 MRU
20000 HUF2,043.46000 MRU
30000 HUF3,065.19000 MRU
40000 HUF4,086.92000 MRU
50000 HUF5,108.65000 MRU
60000 HUF6,130.38000 MRU
100000 HUF10,217.30000 MRU
150000 HUF15,325.95000 MRU
200000 HUF20,434.60000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Hungarian Forint
1 MRU9.78730 HUF
5 MRU48.93650 HUF
10 MRU97.87300 HUF
20 MRU195.74600 HUF
50 MRU489.36500 HUF
100 MRU978.73000 HUF
250 MRU2,446.82500 HUF
500 MRU4,893.65000 HUF
1000 MRU9,787.30000 HUF
2000 MRU19,574.60000 HUF
5000 MRU48,936.50000 HUF
10000 MRU97,873.00000 HUF