20,000 Hungarian forints to Mauritanian ouguiyas
Convert HUF to MRU at the real exchange rate
HUF to MRU conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.10217 MRU
0
|1 HUF to MRU
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1070
|0.1129
|Low
|0.1022
|0.1022
|Average
|0.1050
|0.1087
|Change
|-4.16%
|-8.64%
|View full history
1 HUF to MRU stats
The performance of HUF to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1070 and a 30 day low of 0.1022. This means the 30 day average was 0.1050. The change for HUF to MRU was -4.16.
The performance of HUF to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1129 and a 90 day low of 0.1022. This means the 90 day average was 0.1087. The change for HUF to MRU was -8.64.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Mauritanian Ouguiya
|2000 HUF
|204.34600 MRU
|5000 HUF
|510.86500 MRU
|10000 HUF
|1,021.73000 MRU
|15000 HUF
|1,532.59500 MRU
|20000 HUF
|2,043.46000 MRU
|30000 HUF
|3,065.19000 MRU
|40000 HUF
|4,086.92000 MRU
|50000 HUF
|5,108.65000 MRU
|60000 HUF
|6,130.38000 MRU
|100000 HUF
|10,217.30000 MRU
|150000 HUF
|15,325.95000 MRU
|200000 HUF
|20,434.60000 MRU
|Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Hungarian Forint
|1 MRU
|9.78730 HUF
|5 MRU
|48.93650 HUF
|10 MRU
|97.87300 HUF
|20 MRU
|195.74600 HUF
|50 MRU
|489.36500 HUF
|100 MRU
|978.73000 HUF
|250 MRU
|2,446.82500 HUF
|500 MRU
|4,893.65000 HUF
|1000 MRU
|9,787.30000 HUF
|2000 MRU
|19,574.60000 HUF
|5000 MRU
|48,936.50000 HUF
|10000 MRU
|97,873.00000 HUF