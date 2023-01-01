1 Mauritanian ouguiya to Hungarian forints

Convert MRU to HUF at the real exchange rate

1 mru
10 huf

1.00000 MRU = 9.69865 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:44 UTC
MRU to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 HUF
Mid market rate

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Hungarian Forint
1 MRU9.69865 HUF
5 MRU48.49325 HUF
10 MRU96.98650 HUF
20 MRU193.97300 HUF
50 MRU484.93250 HUF
100 MRU969.86500 HUF
250 MRU2424.66250 HUF
500 MRU4849.32500 HUF
1000 MRU9698.65000 HUF
2000 MRU19397.30000 HUF
5000 MRU48493.25000 HUF
10000 MRU96986.50000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Mauritanian Ouguiya
2000 HUF206.21400 MRU
5000 HUF515.53500 MRU
10000 HUF1031.07000 MRU
15000 HUF1546.60500 MRU
20000 HUF2062.14000 MRU
30000 HUF3093.21000 MRU
40000 HUF4124.28000 MRU
50000 HUF5155.35000 MRU
60000 HUF6186.42000 MRU
100000 HUF10310.70000 MRU
150000 HUF15466.05000 MRU
200000 HUF20621.40000 MRU