Mauritanian ouguiyas to Hungarian forints today
Convert MRU to HUF at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiya
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Hungarian Forint
|1 MRU
|9.03788 HUF
|5 MRU
|45.18940 HUF
|10 MRU
|90.37880 HUF
|20 MRU
|180.75760 HUF
|50 MRU
|451.89400 HUF
|100 MRU
|903.78800 HUF
|250 MRU
|2,259.47000 HUF
|500 MRU
|4,518.94000 HUF
|1000 MRU
|9,037.88000 HUF
|2000 MRU
|18,075.76000 HUF
|5000 MRU
|45,189.40000 HUF
|10000 MRU
|90,378.80000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Mauritanian Ouguiya
|2000 HUF
|221.29000 MRU
|5000 HUF
|553.22500 MRU
|10000 HUF
|1,106.45000 MRU
|15000 HUF
|1,659.67500 MRU
|20000 HUF
|2,212.90000 MRU
|30000 HUF
|3,319.35000 MRU
|40000 HUF
|4,425.80000 MRU
|50000 HUF
|5,532.25000 MRU
|60000 HUF
|6,638.70000 MRU
|100000 HUF
|11,064.50000 MRU
|150000 HUF
|16,596.75000 MRU
|200000 HUF
|22,129.00000 MRU