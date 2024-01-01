Mauritanian ouguiyas to Hungarian forints today

Convert MRU to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
9,038 huf

1.000 MRU = 9.038 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8381.4731.6530.96718.24
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2791.7231.9341.13121.34
1 USD0.9140.782183.0631.3471.5110.88416.679
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiya

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Hungarian Forint
1 MRU9.03788 HUF
5 MRU45.18940 HUF
10 MRU90.37880 HUF
20 MRU180.75760 HUF
50 MRU451.89400 HUF
100 MRU903.78800 HUF
250 MRU2,259.47000 HUF
500 MRU4,518.94000 HUF
1000 MRU9,037.88000 HUF
2000 MRU18,075.76000 HUF
5000 MRU45,189.40000 HUF
10000 MRU90,378.80000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Mauritanian Ouguiya
2000 HUF221.29000 MRU
5000 HUF553.22500 MRU
10000 HUF1,106.45000 MRU
15000 HUF1,659.67500 MRU
20000 HUF2,212.90000 MRU
30000 HUF3,319.35000 MRU
40000 HUF4,425.80000 MRU
50000 HUF5,532.25000 MRU
60000 HUF6,638.70000 MRU
100000 HUF11,064.50000 MRU
150000 HUF16,596.75000 MRU
200000 HUF22,129.00000 MRU