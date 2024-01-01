Mauritanian ouguiyas to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert MRU to AED at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = د.إ0.09234 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:00
MRU to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AED
1 MRU to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09260.0929
Low0.09210.0921
Average0.09240.0926
Change-0.28%-0.21%
1 MRU to AED stats

The performance of MRU to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0926 and a 30 day low of 0.0921. This means the 30 day average was 0.0924. The change for MRU to AED was -0.28.

The performance of MRU to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0929 and a 90 day low of 0.0921. This means the 90 day average was 0.0926. The change for MRU to AED was -0.21.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MRU0.09234 AED
5 MRU0.46172 AED
10 MRU0.92343 AED
20 MRU1.84686 AED
50 MRU4.61716 AED
100 MRU9.23432 AED
250 MRU23.08580 AED
500 MRU46.17160 AED
1000 MRU92.34320 AED
2000 MRU184.68640 AED
5000 MRU461.71600 AED
10000 MRU923.43200 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 AED10.82920 MRU
5 AED54.14600 MRU
10 AED108.29200 MRU
20 AED216.58400 MRU
50 AED541.46000 MRU
100 AED1,082.92000 MRU
250 AED2,707.30000 MRU
500 AED5,414.60000 MRU
1000 AED10,829.20000 MRU
2000 AED21,658.40000 MRU
5000 AED54,146.00000 MRU
10000 AED108,292.00000 MRU