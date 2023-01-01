5 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Mauritanian ouguiyas
Convert AED to MRU at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Mauritanian ouguiyas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AED to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Mauritanian Ouguiya
|1 AED
|10.35640 MRU
|5 AED
|51.78200 MRU
|10 AED
|103.56400 MRU
|20 AED
|207.12800 MRU
|50 AED
|517.82000 MRU
|100 AED
|1035.64000 MRU
|250 AED
|2589.10000 MRU
|500 AED
|5178.20000 MRU
|1000 AED
|10356.40000 MRU
|2000 AED
|20712.80000 MRU
|5000 AED
|51782.00000 MRU
|10000 AED
|103564.00000 MRU