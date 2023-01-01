1 Mauritanian ouguiya to United Arab Emirates dirhams
Convert MRU to AED at the real exchange rate
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to United Arab Emirates dirhams
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Mauritanian Ouguiya
|1 AED
|10.45470 MRU
|5 AED
|52.27350 MRU
|10 AED
|104.54700 MRU
|20 AED
|209.09400 MRU
|50 AED
|522.73500 MRU
|100 AED
|1045.47000 MRU
|250 AED
|2613.67500 MRU
|500 AED
|5227.35000 MRU
|1000 AED
|10454.70000 MRU
|2000 AED
|20909.40000 MRU
|5000 AED
|52273.50000 MRU
|10000 AED
|104547.00000 MRU