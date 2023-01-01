10 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert AED to MRU at the real exchange rate

10 aed
103.57 mru

1.00000 AED = 10.35670 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:3 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AED to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 MRU
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.057787.94421.436361.649050.964218.399
1GBP1.1531411.2196101.4061.656221.901471.1118521.2153
1USD0.945450.819941183.14661.3581.559090.9116517.3953
1INR0.01137090.009861390.01202710.01633260.01875110.01096440.209212

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 AED10.35670 MRU
5 AED51.78350 MRU
10 AED103.56700 MRU
20 AED207.13400 MRU
50 AED517.83500 MRU
100 AED1035.67000 MRU
250 AED2589.17500 MRU
500 AED5178.35000 MRU
1000 AED10356.70000 MRU
2000 AED20713.40000 MRU
5000 AED51783.50000 MRU
10000 AED103567.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MRU0.09656 AED
5 MRU0.48278 AED
10 MRU0.96556 AED
20 MRU1.93112 AED
50 MRU4.82780 AED
100 MRU9.65560 AED
250 MRU24.13900 AED
500 MRU48.27800 AED
1000 MRU96.55600 AED
2000 MRU193.11200 AED
5000 MRU482.78000 AED
10000 MRU965.56000 AED