500 Mauritanian ouguiyas to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert MRU to AED at the real exchange rate

500 mru
47.83 aed

1.00000 MRU = 0.09565 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:11 UTC
MRU to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 AED
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MRU0.09565 AED
5 MRU0.47825 AED
10 MRU0.95651 AED
20 MRU1.91302 AED
50 MRU4.78255 AED
100 MRU9.56510 AED
250 MRU23.91275 AED
500 MRU47.82550 AED
1000 MRU95.65100 AED
2000 MRU191.30200 AED
5000 MRU478.25500 AED
10000 MRU956.51000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 AED10.45470 MRU
5 AED52.27350 MRU
10 AED104.54700 MRU
20 AED209.09400 MRU
50 AED522.73500 MRU
100 AED1045.47000 MRU
250 AED2613.67500 MRU
500 AED5227.35000 MRU
1000 AED10454.70000 MRU
2000 AED20909.40000 MRU
5000 AED52273.50000 MRU
10000 AED104547.00000 MRU