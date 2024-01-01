Mauritanian ouguiyas to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert MRU to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
92.18 aed

1.000 MRU = 0.09218 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MRU0.09218 AED
5 MRU0.46089 AED
10 MRU0.92178 AED
20 MRU1.84356 AED
50 MRU4.60891 AED
100 MRU9.21782 AED
250 MRU23.04455 AED
500 MRU46.08910 AED
1000 MRU92.17820 AED
2000 MRU184.35640 AED
5000 MRU460.89100 AED
10000 MRU921.78200 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 AED10.84860 MRU
5 AED54.24300 MRU
10 AED108.48600 MRU
20 AED216.97200 MRU
50 AED542.43000 MRU
100 AED1,084.86000 MRU
250 AED2,712.15000 MRU
500 AED5,424.30000 MRU
1000 AED10,848.60000 MRU
2000 AED21,697.20000 MRU
5000 AED54,243.00000 MRU
10000 AED108,486.00000 MRU