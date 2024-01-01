Mauritanian ouguiyas to Brazilian reais today

Convert MRU to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
124.91 brl

1.000 MRU = 0.1249 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:00
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Brazilian Real
1 MRU0.12492 BRL
5 MRU0.62458 BRL
10 MRU1.24915 BRL
20 MRU2.49830 BRL
50 MRU6.24575 BRL
100 MRU12.49150 BRL
250 MRU31.22875 BRL
500 MRU62.45750 BRL
1000 MRU124.91500 BRL
2000 MRU249.83000 BRL
5000 MRU624.57500 BRL
10000 MRU1,249.15000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BRL8.00547 MRU
5 BRL40.02735 MRU
10 BRL80.05470 MRU
20 BRL160.10940 MRU
50 BRL400.27350 MRU
100 BRL800.54700 MRU
250 BRL2,001.36750 MRU
500 BRL4,002.73500 MRU
1000 BRL8,005.47000 MRU
2000 BRL16,010.94000 MRU
5000 BRL40,027.35000 MRU
10000 BRL80,054.70000 MRU