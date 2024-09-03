Mauritanian ouguiya to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Brazilian reais is currently 0.142 today, reflecting a 0.203% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a 2.487% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 0.143 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.139 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.891% increase in value.