1,000 mru
251.56 mad

1.000 MRU = 0.2516 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:07
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Moroccan Dirham
1 MRU0.25156 MAD
5 MRU1.25779 MAD
10 MRU2.51559 MAD
20 MRU5.03118 MAD
50 MRU12.57795 MAD
100 MRU25.15590 MAD
250 MRU62.88975 MAD
500 MRU125.77950 MAD
1000 MRU251.55900 MAD
2000 MRU503.11800 MAD
5000 MRU1,257.79500 MAD
10000 MRU2,515.59000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 MAD3.97522 MRU
5 MAD19.87610 MRU
10 MAD39.75220 MRU
20 MAD79.50440 MRU
50 MAD198.76100 MRU
100 MAD397.52200 MRU
250 MAD993.80500 MRU
500 MAD1,987.61000 MRU
1000 MAD3,975.22000 MRU
2000 MAD7,950.44000 MRU
5000 MAD19,876.10000 MRU
10000 MAD39,752.20000 MRU