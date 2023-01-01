1 thousand Mauritanian ouguiyas to Moroccan dirhams

Convert MRU to MAD at the real exchange rate

1000 mru
254.27 mad

1.00000 MRU = 0.25427 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Moroccan Dirham
1 MRU0.25427 MAD
5 MRU1.27134 MAD
10 MRU2.54268 MAD
20 MRU5.08536 MAD
50 MRU12.71340 MAD
100 MRU25.42680 MAD
250 MRU63.56700 MAD
500 MRU127.13400 MAD
1000 MRU254.26800 MAD
2000 MRU508.53600 MAD
5000 MRU1271.34000 MAD
10000 MRU2542.68000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 MAD3.93286 MRU
5 MAD19.66430 MRU
10 MAD39.32860 MRU
20 MAD78.65720 MRU
50 MAD196.64300 MRU
100 MAD393.28600 MRU
250 MAD983.21500 MRU
500 MAD1966.43000 MRU
1000 MAD3932.86000 MRU
2000 MAD7865.72000 MRU
5000 MAD19664.30000 MRU
10000 MAD39328.60000 MRU