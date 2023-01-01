100 Moroccan dirhams to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert MAD to MRU at the real exchange rate

100 mad
392.64 mru

1.00000 MAD = 3.92640 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:51
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 MAD3.92640 MRU
5 MAD19.63200 MRU
10 MAD39.26400 MRU
20 MAD78.52800 MRU
50 MAD196.32000 MRU
100 MAD392.64000 MRU
250 MAD981.60000 MRU
500 MAD1963.20000 MRU
1000 MAD3926.40000 MRU
2000 MAD7852.80000 MRU
5000 MAD19632.00000 MRU
10000 MAD39264.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Moroccan Dirham
1 MRU0.25469 MAD
5 MRU1.27343 MAD
10 MRU2.54686 MAD
20 MRU5.09372 MAD
50 MRU12.73430 MAD
100 MRU25.46860 MAD
250 MRU63.67150 MAD
500 MRU127.34300 MAD
1000 MRU254.68600 MAD
2000 MRU509.37200 MAD
5000 MRU1273.43000 MAD
10000 MRU2546.86000 MAD