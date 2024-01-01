Mauritanian ouguiyas to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert MRU to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
19.61 shp

1.000 MRU = 0.01961 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:11
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Saint Helena Pound
1 MRU0.01961 SHP
5 MRU0.09807 SHP
10 MRU0.19614 SHP
20 MRU0.39228 SHP
50 MRU0.98070 SHP
100 MRU1.96139 SHP
250 MRU4.90348 SHP
500 MRU9.80695 SHP
1000 MRU19.61390 SHP
2000 MRU39.22780 SHP
5000 MRU98.06950 SHP
10000 MRU196.13900 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 SHP50.98430 MRU
5 SHP254.92150 MRU
10 SHP509.84300 MRU
20 SHP1,019.68600 MRU
50 SHP2,549.21500 MRU
100 SHP5,098.43000 MRU
250 SHP12,746.07500 MRU
500 SHP25,492.15000 MRU
1000 SHP50,984.30000 MRU
2000 SHP101,968.60000 MRU
5000 SHP254,921.50000 MRU
10000 SHP509,843.00000 MRU