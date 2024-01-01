Mauritanian ouguiyas to Canadian dollars today

Convert MRU to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
33.80 cad

1.000 MRU = 0.03380 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.821.4731.6530.96718.238
1 GBP1.1711.279106.2641.7231.9341.13221.34
1 USD0.9150.782183.0541.3471.5110.88416.679
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiya

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Canadian Dollar
1 MRU0.03380 CAD
5 MRU0.16902 CAD
10 MRU0.33804 CAD
20 MRU0.67609 CAD
50 MRU1.69022 CAD
100 MRU3.38044 CAD
250 MRU8.45110 CAD
500 MRU16.90220 CAD
1000 MRU33.80440 CAD
2000 MRU67.60880 CAD
5000 MRU169.02200 CAD
10000 MRU338.04400 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CAD29.58190 MRU
5 CAD147.90950 MRU
10 CAD295.81900 MRU
20 CAD591.63800 MRU
50 CAD1,479.09500 MRU
100 CAD2,958.19000 MRU
250 CAD7,395.47500 MRU
500 CAD14,790.95000 MRU
1000 CAD29,581.90000 MRU
2000 CAD59,163.80000 MRU
5000 CAD147,909.50000 MRU
10000 CAD295,819.00000 MRU