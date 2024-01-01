Mauritanian ouguiyas to New Zealand dollars today

Convert MRU to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
41.22 nzd

1.000 MRU = 0.04122 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:09
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / New Zealand Dollar
1 MRU0.04122 NZD
5 MRU0.20612 NZD
10 MRU0.41223 NZD
20 MRU0.82447 NZD
50 MRU2.06117 NZD
100 MRU4.12234 NZD
250 MRU10.30585 NZD
500 MRU20.61170 NZD
1000 MRU41.22340 NZD
2000 MRU82.44680 NZD
5000 MRU206.11700 NZD
10000 MRU412.23400 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 NZD24.25800 MRU
5 NZD121.29000 MRU
10 NZD242.58000 MRU
20 NZD485.16000 MRU
50 NZD1,212.90000 MRU
100 NZD2,425.80000 MRU
250 NZD6,064.50000 MRU
500 NZD12,129.00000 MRU
1000 NZD24,258.00000 MRU
2000 NZD48,516.00000 MRU
5000 NZD121,290.00000 MRU
10000 NZD242,580.00000 MRU