Mauritanian ouguiya to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to New Zealand dollars is currently 0.041 today, reflecting a 0.573% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a 0.898% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.041 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.040 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.497% increase in value.