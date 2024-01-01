Mauritanian ouguiyas to Armenian drams today

Convert MRU to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
9,967.68 amd

1.000 MRU = 9.968 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8171.4731.6530.96718.238
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2681.7231.9341.13121.341
1 USD0.9150.782183.0511.3471.5110.88416.678
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiya

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Armenian Dram
1 MRU9.96768 AMD
5 MRU49.83840 AMD
10 MRU99.67680 AMD
20 MRU199.35360 AMD
50 MRU498.38400 AMD
100 MRU996.76800 AMD
250 MRU2,491.92000 AMD
500 MRU4,983.84000 AMD
1000 MRU9,967.68000 AMD
2000 MRU19,935.36000 AMD
5000 MRU49,838.40000 AMD
10000 MRU99,676.80000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 AMD0.10032 MRU
5 AMD0.50162 MRU
10 AMD1.00324 MRU
20 AMD2.00648 MRU
50 AMD5.01620 MRU
100 AMD10.03240 MRU
250 AMD25.08100 MRU
500 AMD50.16200 MRU
1000 AMD100.32400 MRU
2000 AMD200.64800 MRU
5000 AMD501.62000 MRU
10000 AMD1,003.24000 MRU