Mauritanian ouguiya to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Armenian drams is currently 9.765 today, reflecting a -0.147% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a 0.005% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 9.857 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 9.758 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.793% decrease in value.