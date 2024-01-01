Mauritanian ouguiyas to Georgian laris today

Convert MRU to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
67.96 gel

1.000 MRU = 0.06796 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Georgian Lari
1 MRU0.06796 GEL
5 MRU0.33982 GEL
10 MRU0.67964 GEL
20 MRU1.35928 GEL
50 MRU3.39820 GEL
100 MRU6.79640 GEL
250 MRU16.99100 GEL
500 MRU33.98200 GEL
1000 MRU67.96400 GEL
2000 MRU135.92800 GEL
5000 MRU339.82000 GEL
10000 MRU679.64000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 GEL14.71370 MRU
5 GEL73.56850 MRU
10 GEL147.13700 MRU
20 GEL294.27400 MRU
50 GEL735.68500 MRU
100 GEL1,471.37000 MRU
250 GEL3,678.42500 MRU
500 GEL7,356.85000 MRU
1000 GEL14,713.70000 MRU
2000 GEL29,427.40000 MRU
5000 GEL73,568.50000 MRU
10000 GEL147,137.00000 MRU