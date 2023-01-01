10 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Georgian laris

Convert MRU to GEL at the real exchange rate

10 mru
0.68 gel

1.00000 MRU = 0.06795 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Georgian Lari
1 MRU0.06795 GEL
5 MRU0.33975 GEL
10 MRU0.67949 GEL
20 MRU1.35899 GEL
50 MRU3.39747 GEL
100 MRU6.79494 GEL
250 MRU16.98735 GEL
500 MRU33.97470 GEL
1000 MRU67.94940 GEL
2000 MRU135.89880 GEL
5000 MRU339.74700 GEL
10000 MRU679.49400 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 GEL14.71680 MRU
5 GEL73.58400 MRU
10 GEL147.16800 MRU
20 GEL294.33600 MRU
50 GEL735.84000 MRU
100 GEL1471.68000 MRU
250 GEL3679.20000 MRU
500 GEL7358.40000 MRU
1000 GEL14716.80000 MRU
2000 GEL29433.60000 MRU
5000 GEL73584.00000 MRU
10000 GEL147168.00000 MRU