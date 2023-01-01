5000 Georgian laris to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert GEL to MRU at the real exchange rate

5,000 gel
73,638.50 mru

1.00000 GEL = 14.72770 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:47
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871.090490.86681.493521.661180.964118.7323
1 GBP1.1494311.2534104.451.716781.909511.1081621.5325
1 USD0.91710.79783183.33351.36971.523460.884217.1793
1 INR0.01100510.009573940.01210.01643640.01828150.01061040.206151

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 GEL14.72770 MRU
5 GEL73.63850 MRU
10 GEL147.27700 MRU
20 GEL294.55400 MRU
50 GEL736.38500 MRU
100 GEL1472.77000 MRU
250 GEL3681.92500 MRU
500 GEL7363.85000 MRU
1000 GEL14727.70000 MRU
2000 GEL29455.40000 MRU
5000 GEL73638.50000 MRU
10000 GEL147277.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Georgian Lari
1 MRU0.06790 GEL
5 MRU0.33950 GEL
10 MRU0.67899 GEL
20 MRU1.35799 GEL
50 MRU3.39497 GEL
100 MRU6.78993 GEL
250 MRU16.97482 GEL
500 MRU33.94965 GEL
1000 MRU67.89930 GEL
2000 MRU135.79860 GEL
5000 MRU339.49650 GEL
10000 MRU678.99300 GEL