1,000 gel
30,703.70 inr

1.000 GEL = 30.70 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:54
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Indian Rupee
1 GEL30.70370 INR
5 GEL153.51850 INR
10 GEL307.03700 INR
20 GEL614.07400 INR
50 GEL1,535.18500 INR
100 GEL3,070.37000 INR
250 GEL7,675.92500 INR
500 GEL15,351.85000 INR
1000 GEL30,703.70000 INR
2000 GEL61,407.40000 INR
5000 GEL153,518.50000 INR
10000 GEL307,037.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Georgian Lari
1 INR0.03257 GEL
5 INR0.16285 GEL
10 INR0.32569 GEL
20 INR0.65139 GEL
50 INR1.62847 GEL
100 INR3.25693 GEL
250 INR8.14233 GEL
500 INR16.28465 GEL
1000 INR32.56930 GEL
2000 INR65.13860 GEL
5000 INR162.84650 GEL
10000 INR325.69300 GEL