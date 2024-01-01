Georgian laris to Russian rubles today

Convert GEL to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
34,139.80 rub

1.000 GEL = 34.14 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.3081.4721.6630.96718.21
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7491.7241.9471.13321.323
1 USD0.9210.787183.1981.3561.5320.89116.776
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian lari

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Russian Ruble
1 GEL34.13980 RUB
5 GEL170.69900 RUB
10 GEL341.39800 RUB
20 GEL682.79600 RUB
50 GEL1,706.99000 RUB
100 GEL3,413.98000 RUB
250 GEL8,534.95000 RUB
500 GEL17,069.90000 RUB
1000 GEL34,139.80000 RUB
2000 GEL68,279.60000 RUB
5000 GEL170,699.00000 RUB
10000 GEL341,398.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Georgian Lari
1 RUB0.02929 GEL
5 RUB0.14646 GEL
10 RUB0.29291 GEL
20 RUB0.58583 GEL
50 RUB1.46457 GEL
100 RUB2.92913 GEL
250 RUB7.32283 GEL
500 RUB14.64565 GEL
1000 RUB29.29130 GEL
2000 RUB58.58260 GEL
5000 RUB146.45650 GEL
10000 RUB292.91300 GEL