250 inr
8.13 gel

1.00000 INR = 0.03253 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:03
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Georgian Lari
1 INR0.03253 GEL
5 INR0.16263 GEL
10 INR0.32526 GEL
20 INR0.65053 GEL
50 INR1.62632 GEL
100 INR3.25264 GEL
250 INR8.13160 GEL
500 INR16.26320 GEL
1000 INR32.52640 GEL
2000 INR65.05280 GEL
5000 INR162.63200 GEL
10000 INR325.26400 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Indian Rupee
1 GEL30.74430 INR
5 GEL153.72150 INR
10 GEL307.44300 INR
20 GEL614.88600 INR
50 GEL1537.21500 INR
100 GEL3074.43000 INR
250 GEL7686.07500 INR
500 GEL15372.15000 INR
1000 GEL30744.30000 INR
2000 GEL61488.60000 INR
5000 GEL153721.50000 INR
10000 GEL307443.00000 INR