Mauritanian ouguiyas to Samoan talas today

Convert MRU to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
68.21 wst

1.000 MRU = 0.06821 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:12
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Samoan Tala
1 MRU0.06821 WST
5 MRU0.34106 WST
10 MRU0.68213 WST
20 MRU1.36426 WST
50 MRU3.41064 WST
100 MRU6.82128 WST
250 MRU17.05320 WST
500 MRU34.10640 WST
1000 MRU68.21280 WST
2000 MRU136.42560 WST
5000 MRU341.06400 WST
10000 MRU682.12800 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 WST14.66000 MRU
5 WST73.30000 MRU
10 WST146.60000 MRU
20 WST293.20000 MRU
50 WST733.00000 MRU
100 WST1,466.00000 MRU
250 WST3,665.00000 MRU
500 WST7,330.00000 MRU
1000 WST14,660.00000 MRU
2000 WST29,320.00000 MRU
5000 WST73,300.00000 MRU
10000 WST146,600.00000 MRU