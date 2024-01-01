Mauritanian ouguiyas to Israeli new sheqels today

1,000 mru
91.44 ils

1.000 MRU = 0.09144 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:05
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MRU0.09144 ILS
5 MRU0.45721 ILS
10 MRU0.91442 ILS
20 MRU1.82883 ILS
50 MRU4.57208 ILS
100 MRU9.14415 ILS
250 MRU22.86037 ILS
500 MRU45.72075 ILS
1000 MRU91.44150 ILS
2000 MRU182.88300 ILS
5000 MRU457.20750 ILS
10000 MRU914.41500 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 ILS10.93600 MRU
5 ILS54.68000 MRU
10 ILS109.36000 MRU
20 ILS218.72000 MRU
50 ILS546.80000 MRU
100 ILS1,093.60000 MRU
250 ILS2,734.00000 MRU
500 ILS5,468.00000 MRU
1000 ILS10,936.00000 MRU
2000 ILS21,872.00000 MRU
5000 ILS54,680.00000 MRU
10000 ILS109,360.00000 MRU