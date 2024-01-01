Mauritanian ouguiyas to Swedish kronor today

Convert MRU to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
260.18 sek

1.000 MRU = 0.2602 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:11
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Swedish Krona
1 MRU0.26018 SEK
5 MRU1.30089 SEK
10 MRU2.60178 SEK
20 MRU5.20356 SEK
50 MRU13.00890 SEK
100 MRU26.01780 SEK
250 MRU65.04450 SEK
500 MRU130.08900 SEK
1000 MRU260.17800 SEK
2000 MRU520.35600 SEK
5000 MRU1,300.89000 SEK
10000 MRU2,601.78000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 SEK3.84353 MRU
5 SEK19.21765 MRU
10 SEK38.43530 MRU
20 SEK76.87060 MRU
50 SEK192.17650 MRU
100 SEK384.35300 MRU
250 SEK960.88250 MRU
500 SEK1,921.76500 MRU
1000 SEK3,843.53000 MRU
2000 SEK7,687.06000 MRU
5000 SEK19,217.65000 MRU
10000 SEK38,435.30000 MRU