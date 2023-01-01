250 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Swedish kronor

Convert MRU to SEK at the real exchange rate

250 mru
65.41 sek

1.00000 MRU = 0.26165 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Swedish Krona
1 MRU0.26165 SEK
5 MRU1.30827 SEK
10 MRU2.61653 SEK
20 MRU5.23306 SEK
50 MRU13.08265 SEK
100 MRU26.16530 SEK
250 MRU65.41325 SEK
500 MRU130.82650 SEK
1000 MRU261.65300 SEK
2000 MRU523.30600 SEK
5000 MRU1308.26500 SEK
10000 MRU2616.53000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 SEK3.82185 MRU
5 SEK19.10925 MRU
10 SEK38.21850 MRU
20 SEK76.43700 MRU
50 SEK191.09250 MRU
100 SEK382.18500 MRU
250 SEK955.46250 MRU
500 SEK1910.92500 MRU
1000 SEK3821.85000 MRU
2000 SEK7643.70000 MRU
5000 SEK19109.25000 MRU
10000 SEK38218.50000 MRU