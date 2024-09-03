Mauritanian ouguiya to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Swedish kronor is currently 0.260 today, reflecting a 0.384% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a 1.496% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 0.261 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.256 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.465% increase in value.