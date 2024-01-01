Mauritanian ouguiyas to Romanian leus today

Convert MRU to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
114.14 ron

1.000 MRU = 0.1141 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:10
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8351.4731.6520.96718.241
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2851.7231.9331.13221.344
1 USD0.9140.782183.0641.3471.5110.88416.681
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Romanian Leu
1 MRU0.11414 RON
5 MRU0.57070 RON
10 MRU1.14139 RON
20 MRU2.28278 RON
50 MRU5.70695 RON
100 MRU11.41390 RON
250 MRU28.53475 RON
500 MRU57.06950 RON
1000 MRU114.13900 RON
2000 MRU228.27800 RON
5000 MRU570.69500 RON
10000 MRU1,141.39000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 RON8.76127 MRU
5 RON43.80635 MRU
10 RON87.61270 MRU
20 RON175.22540 MRU
50 RON438.06350 MRU
100 RON876.12700 MRU
250 RON2,190.31750 MRU
500 RON4,380.63500 MRU
1000 RON8,761.27000 MRU
2000 RON17,522.54000 MRU
5000 RON43,806.35000 MRU
10000 RON87,612.70000 MRU