20 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Romanian leus

Convert MRU to RON at the real exchange rate

20 mru
2.30 ron

1.00000 MRU = 0.11494 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Romanian Leu
1 MRU0.11494 RON
5 MRU0.57468 RON
10 MRU1.14936 RON
20 MRU2.29872 RON
50 MRU5.74680 RON
100 MRU11.49360 RON
250 MRU28.73400 RON
500 MRU57.46800 RON
1000 MRU114.93600 RON
2000 MRU229.87200 RON
5000 MRU574.68000 RON
10000 MRU1149.36000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 RON8.70048 MRU
5 RON43.50240 MRU
10 RON87.00480 MRU
20 RON174.00960 MRU
50 RON435.02400 MRU
100 RON870.04800 MRU
250 RON2175.12000 MRU
500 RON4350.24000 MRU
1000 RON8700.48000 MRU
2000 RON17400.96000 MRU
5000 RON43502.40000 MRU
10000 RON87004.80000 MRU