Mauritanian ouguiyas to Mexican pesos today

Convert MRU to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
418.68 mxn

1.000 MRU = 0.4187 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8221.4731.6530.96718.239
1 GBP1.1711.279106.2671.7231.9341.13221.341
1 USD0.9150.782183.0641.3471.5120.88416.681
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiya

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Mexican Peso
1 MRU0.41868 MXN
5 MRU2.09338 MXN
10 MRU4.18675 MXN
20 MRU8.37350 MXN
50 MRU20.93375 MXN
100 MRU41.86750 MXN
250 MRU104.66875 MXN
500 MRU209.33750 MXN
1000 MRU418.67500 MXN
2000 MRU837.35000 MXN
5000 MRU2,093.37500 MXN
10000 MRU4,186.75000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 MXN2.38849 MRU
5 MXN11.94245 MRU
10 MXN23.88490 MRU
20 MXN47.76980 MRU
50 MXN119.42450 MRU
100 MXN238.84900 MRU
250 MXN597.12250 MRU
500 MXN1,194.24500 MRU
1000 MXN2,388.49000 MRU
2000 MXN4,776.98000 MRU
5000 MXN11,942.45000 MRU
10000 MXN23,884.90000 MRU