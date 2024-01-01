Jersey pound (JEP)

Currency name

Jersey pound

£

JEP exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From JEP1.27225 1.17048 1.00000 105.62800 192.72700 117.65000 1.94817 24.06920
To JEP0.78601 0.85435 1.00000 0.00947 0.00519 0.00850 0.51330 0.04155

Compare exchange rates

All Jersey pound Exchange Rates