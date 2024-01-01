Jersey pounds to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert JEP to TOP

1,000 jep
2,971.98 top

1.000 JEP = 2.972 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:20
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7591.4731.6590.96918.225
1 GBP1.1711.278106.2241.7241.9421.13421.331
1 USD0.9160.782183.1011.3491.5190.88716.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Tongan Paʻanga
1 JEP2.97198 TOP
5 JEP14.85990 TOP
10 JEP29.71980 TOP
20 JEP59.43960 TOP
50 JEP148.59900 TOP
100 JEP297.19800 TOP
250 JEP742.99500 TOP
500 JEP1,485.99000 TOP
1000 JEP2,971.98000 TOP
2000 JEP5,943.96000 TOP
5000 JEP14,859.90000 TOP
10000 JEP29,719.80000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Jersey pound
1 TOP0.33648 JEP
5 TOP1.68238 JEP
10 TOP3.36476 JEP
20 TOP6.72952 JEP
50 TOP16.82380 JEP
100 TOP33.64760 JEP
250 TOP84.11900 JEP
500 TOP168.23800 JEP
1000 TOP336.47600 JEP
2000 TOP672.95200 JEP
5000 TOP1,682.38000 JEP
10000 TOP3,364.76000 JEP