Jersey pounds to Euros today

Convert JEP to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
1,170.60 eur

1.000 JEP = 1.171 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7491.4731.6590.96818.221
1 GBP1.17111.278106.231.7241.9421.13321.33
1 USD0.9160.782183.11.3481.5190.88716.685
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pound

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Euro
1 JEP1.17060 EUR
5 JEP5.85300 EUR
10 JEP11.70600 EUR
20 JEP23.41200 EUR
50 JEP58.53000 EUR
100 JEP117.06000 EUR
250 JEP292.65000 EUR
500 JEP585.30000 EUR
1000 JEP1,170.60000 EUR
2000 JEP2,341.20000 EUR
5000 JEP5,853.00000 EUR
10000 JEP11,706.00000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Jersey pound
1 EUR0.85427 JEP
5 EUR4.27133 JEP
10 EUR8.54265 JEP
20 EUR17.08530 JEP
50 EUR42.71325 JEP
100 EUR85.42650 JEP
250 EUR213.56625 JEP
500 EUR427.13250 JEP
1000 EUR854.26500 JEP
2000 EUR1,708.53000 JEP
5000 EUR4,271.32500 JEP
10000 EUR8,542.65000 JEP