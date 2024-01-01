Jersey pounds to Australian dollars today

Convert JEP to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
1,941.38 aud

1.000 JEP = 1.941 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7471.4721.6590.96818.212
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2241.7231.9411.13421.317
1 USD0.9160.782183.0981.3481.5190.88716.676
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pound

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Australian Dollar
1 JEP1.94138 AUD
5 JEP9.70690 AUD
10 JEP19.41380 AUD
20 JEP38.82760 AUD
50 JEP97.06900 AUD
100 JEP194.13800 AUD
250 JEP485.34500 AUD
500 JEP970.69000 AUD
1000 JEP1,941.38000 AUD
2000 JEP3,882.76000 AUD
5000 JEP9,706.90000 AUD
10000 JEP19,413.80000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Jersey pound
1 AUD0.51510 JEP
5 AUD2.57549 JEP
10 AUD5.15098 JEP
20 AUD10.30196 JEP
50 AUD25.75490 JEP
100 AUD51.50980 JEP
250 AUD128.77450 JEP
500 AUD257.54900 JEP
1000 AUD515.09800 JEP
2000 AUD1,030.19600 JEP
5000 AUD2,575.49000 JEP
10000 AUD5,150.98000 JEP