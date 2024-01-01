Jersey pounds to Indian rupees today

Convert JEP to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
106,236 inr

1.000 JEP = 106.2 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.751.4721.6590.96818.215
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2361.7241.9421.13321.323
1 USD0.9160.782183.1011.3481.5190.88716.679
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pound

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Indian Rupee
1 JEP106.23600 INR
5 JEP531.18000 INR
10 JEP1,062.36000 INR
20 JEP2,124.72000 INR
50 JEP5,311.80000 INR
100 JEP10,623.60000 INR
250 JEP26,559.00000 INR
500 JEP53,118.00000 INR
1000 JEP106,236.00000 INR
2000 JEP212,472.00000 INR
5000 JEP531,180.00000 INR
10000 JEP1,062,360.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Jersey pound
1 INR0.00941 JEP
5 INR0.04707 JEP
10 INR0.09413 JEP
20 INR0.18826 JEP
50 INR0.47065 JEP
100 INR0.94130 JEP
250 INR2.35326 JEP
500 INR4.70652 JEP
1000 INR9.41304 JEP
2000 INR18.82608 JEP
5000 INR47.06520 JEP
10000 INR94.13040 JEP