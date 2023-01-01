20 Tongan paʻangas to Jersey pounds

Convert TOP to JEP at the real exchange rate

20 top
6.75 jep

1.00000 TOP = 0.33750 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Jersey pound
1 TOP0.33750 JEP
5 TOP1.68751 JEP
10 TOP3.37502 JEP
20 TOP6.75004 JEP
50 TOP16.87510 JEP
100 TOP33.75020 JEP
250 TOP84.37550 JEP
500 TOP168.75100 JEP
1000 TOP337.50200 JEP
2000 TOP675.00400 JEP
5000 TOP1687.51000 JEP
10000 TOP3375.02000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Tongan Paʻanga
1 JEP2.96295 TOP
5 JEP14.81475 TOP
10 JEP29.62950 TOP
20 JEP59.25900 TOP
50 JEP148.14750 TOP
100 JEP296.29500 TOP
250 JEP740.73750 TOP
500 JEP1481.47500 TOP
1000 JEP2962.95000 TOP
2000 JEP5925.90000 TOP
5000 JEP14814.75000 TOP
10000 JEP29629.50000 TOP