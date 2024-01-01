Jersey pounds to Brunei dollars today

Convert JEP to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
1,712.60 bnd

1.000 JEP = 1.713 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:08
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Brunei Dollar
1 JEP1.71260 BND
5 JEP8.56300 BND
10 JEP17.12600 BND
20 JEP34.25200 BND
50 JEP85.63000 BND
100 JEP171.26000 BND
250 JEP428.15000 BND
500 JEP856.30000 BND
1000 JEP1,712.60000 BND
2000 JEP3,425.20000 BND
5000 JEP8,563.00000 BND
10000 JEP17,126.00000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Jersey pound
1 BND0.58391 JEP
5 BND2.91954 JEP
10 BND5.83908 JEP
20 BND11.67816 JEP
50 BND29.19540 JEP
100 BND58.39080 JEP
250 BND145.97700 JEP
500 BND291.95400 JEP
1000 BND583.90800 JEP
2000 BND1,167.81600 JEP
5000 BND2,919.54000 JEP
10000 BND5,839.08000 JEP