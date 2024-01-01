Jersey pounds to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert JEP to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
16,235.10 ghs

1.000 JEP = 16.24 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7491.4731.6590.96818.221
1 GBP1.17111.278106.231.7241.9421.13321.33
1 USD0.9160.782183.11.3481.5190.88716.685
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pound

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Ghanaian Cedi
1 JEP16.23510 GHS
5 JEP81.17550 GHS
10 JEP162.35100 GHS
20 JEP324.70200 GHS
50 JEP811.75500 GHS
100 JEP1,623.51000 GHS
250 JEP4,058.77500 GHS
500 JEP8,117.55000 GHS
1000 JEP16,235.10000 GHS
2000 JEP32,470.20000 GHS
5000 JEP81,175.50000 GHS
10000 JEP162,351.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Jersey pound
1 GHS0.06160 JEP
5 GHS0.30798 JEP
10 GHS0.61595 JEP
20 GHS1.23190 JEP
50 GHS3.07976 JEP
100 GHS6.15951 JEP
250 GHS15.39878 JEP
500 GHS30.79755 JEP
1000 GHS61.59510 JEP
2000 GHS123.19020 JEP
5000 GHS307.97550 JEP
10000 GHS615.95100 JEP