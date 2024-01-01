Jersey pounds to Macanese patacas today

1.000 JEP = 10.30 MOP

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Macanese Pataca
1 JEP10.30020 MOP
5 JEP51.50100 MOP
10 JEP103.00200 MOP
20 JEP206.00400 MOP
50 JEP515.01000 MOP
100 JEP1,030.02000 MOP
250 JEP2,575.05000 MOP
500 JEP5,150.10000 MOP
1000 JEP10,300.20000 MOP
2000 JEP20,600.40000 MOP
5000 JEP51,501.00000 MOP
10000 JEP103,002.00000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Jersey pound
1 MOP0.09709 JEP
5 MOP0.48543 JEP
10 MOP0.97085 JEP
20 MOP1.94171 JEP
50 MOP4.85427 JEP
100 MOP9.70853 JEP
250 MOP24.27133 JEP
500 MOP48.54265 JEP
1000 MOP97.08530 JEP
2000 MOP194.17060 JEP
5000 MOP485.42650 JEP
10000 MOP970.85300 JEP