10 thousand Macanese patacas to Jersey pounds

Convert MOP to JEP at the real exchange rate

10000 mop
976.92 jep

1.00000 MOP = 0.09769 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Macanese patacas to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Jersey pound
1 MOP0.09769 JEP
5 MOP0.48846 JEP
10 MOP0.97692 JEP
20 MOP1.95385 JEP
50 MOP4.88462 JEP
100 MOP9.76924 JEP
250 MOP24.42310 JEP
500 MOP48.84620 JEP
1000 MOP97.69240 JEP
2000 MOP195.38480 JEP
5000 MOP488.46200 JEP
10000 MOP976.92400 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Macanese Pataca
1 JEP10.23620 MOP
5 JEP51.18100 MOP
10 JEP102.36200 MOP
20 JEP204.72400 MOP
50 JEP511.81000 MOP
100 JEP1023.62000 MOP
250 JEP2559.05000 MOP
500 JEP5118.10000 MOP
1000 JEP10236.20000 MOP
2000 JEP20472.40000 MOP
5000 JEP51181.00000 MOP
10000 JEP102362.00000 MOP