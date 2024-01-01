Jersey pounds to Icelandic krónas today

Convert JEP to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
173,850 isk

1.000 JEP = 173.9 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:12
How to convert Jersey pounds to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Icelandic Króna
1 JEP173.85000 ISK
5 JEP869.25000 ISK
10 JEP1,738.50000 ISK
20 JEP3,477.00000 ISK
50 JEP8,692.50000 ISK
100 JEP17,385.00000 ISK
250 JEP43,462.50000 ISK
500 JEP86,925.00000 ISK
1000 JEP173,850.00000 ISK
2000 JEP347,700.00000 ISK
5000 JEP869,250.00000 ISK
10000 JEP1,738,500.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Jersey pound
1 ISK0.00575 JEP
5 ISK0.02876 JEP
10 ISK0.05752 JEP
20 ISK0.11504 JEP
50 ISK0.28761 JEP
100 ISK0.57521 JEP
250 ISK1.43802 JEP
500 ISK2.87605 JEP
1000 ISK5.75210 JEP
2000 ISK11.50420 JEP
5000 ISK28.76050 JEP
10000 ISK57.52100 JEP