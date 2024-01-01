Jersey pounds to CFP francs today

Convert JEP to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
139,647 xpf

1.000 JEP = 139.6 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7541.4731.6590.96918.228
1 GBP1.1711.278106.2191.7241.9421.13421.334
1 USD0.9160.782183.0971.3491.5190.88716.69
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pound

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / CFP Franc
1 JEP139.64700 XPF
5 JEP698.23500 XPF
10 JEP1,396.47000 XPF
20 JEP2,792.94000 XPF
50 JEP6,982.35000 XPF
100 JEP13,964.70000 XPF
250 JEP34,911.75000 XPF
500 JEP69,823.50000 XPF
1000 JEP139,647.00000 XPF
2000 JEP279,294.00000 XPF
5000 JEP698,235.00000 XPF
10000 JEP1,396,470.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Jersey pound
1 XPF0.00716 JEP
5 XPF0.03580 JEP
10 XPF0.07161 JEP
20 XPF0.14322 JEP
50 XPF0.35804 JEP
100 XPF0.71609 JEP
250 XPF1.79022 JEP
500 XPF3.58044 JEP
1000 XPF7.16089 JEP
2000 XPF14.32178 JEP
5000 XPF35.80445 JEP
10000 XPF71.60890 JEP